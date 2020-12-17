Controversy over 'Jai Sri Ram' banner at Kerala municipality

Amid the celebrations over BJP retaining the Palakkad municipality in Kerala, a 'Jai Sri Ram' banner that appeared on the municipality building has triggered controversy and the police even registered a case.

It was during the victory celebration in the local body polls on Wednesday that a 'Jai Sri Ram' banner was displayed by some party workers on the municipality building.

Palakkad was the lone municipality under BJP rule and it retained power this time also by winning 28 of the 52 wards. Hence the party workers were in a jubilant mood.

Some party workers climbed to the top of the municipality building and hung the 'Jai Sri Ram' banner over the building. Another banner carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah was also displayed. Perhaps after being alerted by some party leaders the 'Jai Sri Ram' banner was removed immediately.

But with the video footage of the 'Jai Sri Ram' banner over the municipality building going viral on social media, the matter became controversial. Congress and CPM alleged that the incident exposed the real face of BJP and sought police action.

The municipal authorities also lodged a police petition against displaying religious symbols in a government office. Based on that the local police registered a case under IPC 153 for provocation.