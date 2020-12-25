Convene special Assembly session for farm laws: Kerala Ministers urge Governor

A delegation of ministers from Kerala called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday to convince him for convening a special session of the Assembly to discuss the farm laws.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar and Law Minister A K Balan who called on the Governor later said that the meeting was positive. Certain points made by the Governor need to be taken into consideration by the government. Governor clarified that there would not be any steps from his side affecting the government's smooth functioning.

The Governor earlier declined state Cabinet's recommendation to convene a special session of the Assembly on December 23 to discuss the farm laws.

The government was also planning to pass a resolution against the farm laws with the support of the opposition Congress in the session.

But the Governor declined the recommendation citing that there was no emergency situation to convene a special session.

The government again gave the recommendation to convene a special session on Dec 31. A decision of the Governor on it was pending.