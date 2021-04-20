Cop allegedly loots robber in Kerala

A police personnel was placed under suspension at Kannur district in Kerala following an allegation that he looted a robber.

Civil police officer Sreekath of Taliparamba police station allegedly extracted around Rs 50,000 from a person held for looting Rs 70,000 from another person.

The police held one Gokul on charges of stealing an ATM card from a person and looting Rs 70,000. Gokul reportedly deposited a portion of the stolen money in his sister's bank account.

The police personnel allegedly came across this and obtained the ATM card of the robber's sister and withdrew money from it. Gokul's sister petitioned the police higherups about this and subsequently, the police personnel was placed under suspension following a preliminary probe.