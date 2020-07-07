Andhra minister's escort vehicle overturns; cop dead

Cop dies after Andhra Pradesh minister's escort vehicle overturns near Hyderabad

PTI, Hyderabad,
  Jul 07 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 20:17 ist

 A head constable was killed and three others, including two security personnel, were injured after the escort vehicle of Andhra PradeshEnvironment and Forests Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy's convoy, overturned near here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when the rear side left tyre of the pilot vehicle (in front of the minister's vehicle) burst resulting in it going out of control and overturning near Koheda village under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

One head constable, two constables and driver sustained injuries, a police official said The 56-year-old head constable died when he was being shifted to a hospital, the official added.

The minister was proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh
Road accident

