Cop murdered by mechanic in Tamil Nadu

Seizing the cargo auto rickshaw of a mechanic, who indulged in a ruckus at a market in Thoothukudi district, cost the life of a police sub-inspector who was knocked down by the former.

55-year-old V Balu was killed when R Murugavel, the mechanic, hit the two-wheeler in which the former was riding using another auto-rickshaw in Eral town in Thoothukudi district.

“We have seized the vehicle which Murugavel used to kill the police sub-inspector,” S Jeyakumar, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi district, told DH. Murugavel, who was absconding after the incident in the wee hours of Monday, surrendered before a court on Monday afternoon.

Jeyakumar said Balu, the policeman, seized an autorickshaw of Murugavel after he indulged in a brawl with others at the Eral Bazaar on Sunday evening under the influence of alcohol. “The Sub-inspector seized the vehicle and told him to report at the police station on Monday morning and take back the vehicle,” the SP added.

However, Murugavel hit Balu and his colleague Pon Subbiah, who were riding on a two-wheeler after finishing their night rounds at around 1 am. While Balu died on the spot, the other policeman is receiving treatment at a hospital.