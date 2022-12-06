Cops bust major prostitution ring involving 14,190 victims

The Cyberabad police has busted a notorious, organized gang of prostitution involving 14,190 victims, use of drugs like MDMA and other criminal acts.

17 people were arrested, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, for procuring women from different places across India, mainly from West Bengal and Karnataka. The offenders post advertisements on websites, contact the customers through call centers and WhatsApp, and facilitate customers reach the victims and indulge in prostitution in hotels rooms.

Call centers were operated from New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, while transactions were either cash or through Phonepe, Paytm etc apps. While the victim is paid 30 percent of the amount, 35 per cent cut is for those posting ads and call center persons, and 35 percent to the organizers.

About 50 percent of the trafficked women are from West Bengal, 20 per cent from Karnataka, 15 per cent form Delhi, 7 percent from Delhi, 5 per cent from other states five. Girls/women from other countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Russia constituted three percent.

In most of cases, prostitution was organized through websites like Locanto, Skokka, Hyderabadescorts, callgirlsinHyderabad, Luxuryescortservices, myheavenmodels, natasharoy.in.

Mohammed Adeem, Mohammad Sameer, Harbhinder Kaur, Mohammed Salman Khan, Mohd Abdul Kareem, Yerasani Jogeshwar Rao are among the 17 offenders arrested by the police in the last few weeks. Rakesh, manager of a famous star hotel in the city was arrested on Tuesday in the same case.

All the accused are known prostitution organizers and are absconding in several ITP Act cases in Madhapur, Raidurgam, Gachibowli, Kukatapally, Miyapur, Sanathnagar, SR Nagar, Abids, Bowenpally Police Stations of Hyderabad.

“These offenders are responsible for 70 percent of trafficking and prostitution cases in Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerate limits,” Stephen Raveendra, Cyberabad police commissioner told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Preventive Detention act will be invoked against repeated offenders and organizers.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that numerous pimps were operating from different states, using WhatsApp groups for communication. they were divided into categories like organizers, suppliers, ad makers, website and call center people. A large number of victims were dragged into the profession by luring them with a luxurious lifestyle, easy money and in some cases, on the pretext of providing jobs.

The Anti Human Trafficking Unit of Cyberabad Police has seized 34 smart phones, three cars, one laptop and 2.5 grams of MDMA from the offenders.

While cautioning girls, women not to get lured into trafficking and prostitution by agents promising jobs etc benefits, cops are advising Oyo and other hotel room operators to crosscheck the Aadhaar, address etc particulars, verify antecedents of lone customers during check- in.

Modus Operandi

First the broker (victim supplier) approaches the victim, and puts her photos in organizers WhatsApp groups. Organizers will pick the suitable profiles and book hotel and flight tickets for the victims.

While the victim is available in the hotel, organizers will post their pictures in WhatsApp groups and call girl websites.

When customers call or message on the WhatsApp number after seeing the ads, the call center person engages the customer on phones giving the details and even guides them up to the hotel.

The organizer comes into the picture here and first connects the customer and victim through a conference call. “(After a deal is arrived), the customer is led into the hotel room with the victim,” the cops said.