Cops must stop treating foreign tourists like criminals: Tourism body to Goa govt

Local traffic police harassing foreign tourists and extending e-visa facility to those travelling from the United Kingdom, Canada and Kyrgyzstan were the two key demands made by tourism industry stakeholders in a memorandum presented to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“We have said that tourists should not be treated like criminals. If they violate traffic signals, then it should be handled with good talks, not by harassing them,” Nilesh Shah, president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, said.

Traffic police’s harassment of tourists riding their own two- or four-wheelers or using self-drive vehicles is commonplace in Goa's coastal belt—a hub for tourist activity—is commonplace in the state, where the tourists are routinely flagged down for alleged violations, the body said in the memorandum. The tourists are then eventually made to “settle the fine” with the cops. The issue has been raised several times in the state assembly.

Shah also said that to tide over the drop in the number of foreign footfalls, there was a need to extend the electronic visa facility. “Goa’s tourism sector has suffered due to withdrawal of e-visa for travellers from the UK, Canada, Kyrgyzstan and other countries. We have requested the Chief Minister to take this matter to the central government and find a solution,” Shah said.

The United Kingdom accounts for the second largest influx, after Russia, of foreign tourists to the beach state.

According to Shah, before the pandemic, about 50,000 tourists from the UK visited Goa annually, adding that e-visa should replace the paper visa protocol currently in place vis-a-vis tourists from the European nation.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, one of the oldest organisations for the sector’s stakeholders, also sought immediate crackdown on the fake websites for hotels in the state. According to the association, these fake websites swindle scores of tourists intending to visit Goa by luring them to pay for their stay in non-existent hotels.

“The industry is facing online frauds while booking hotels. Fraudsters have developed websites of hotels, and on the pretext of providing rooms, they cheat tourists. The government should take action against such fraud, so the tourist is not looted before landing in Goa,” Shah said.