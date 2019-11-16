Cops prevent women aged 10-50 from entering Sabarimala

A group of women in the 10-50 age group were reportedly stopped by the police at Sabarimala on Saturday noon. However, there was not much resistance from pilgrims who were part of a group from Vijayavada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the women were part of around 40-member group of pilgrims. As they reached Pamba and proceeded towards the trekking path to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, women police stopped them and took them to the guard room and asked them for proofs of their ages. After three women were found to be in the 10-50 age group, the officials asked them to return to Pamba, following which they headed back without any resistance. Meanwhile, the rest of the members of the group resumed trekking to the hill shrine.

A police official at Pamba said that the pilgrims were only briefed about the traditions and beliefs over Sabarimala and they seemed to be unaware of the restrictions on women.

The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple is opening for two-month long pilgrimage season on Saturday evening. Pilgrims started arriving from last night and they were allowed to trek from today morning.

Though the Supreme Court did not stay its order of September 2018 lifting the restrictions on women in the 10-50 age group to enter the shrine of the Ayyappa deity, who is believed to be celibate, the Kerala government has decided not to favour entry of women in 10-50 age group to the shrine until a final decision on the review petitions was taken by the Supreme Court.

Over 30 women in the 10-50 age group were learnt to have booked on the virtual queue system for darshan at the Ayyappa temple. Activists, including Trupti Desai, have announced that they would visit the Ayyappa temple during this pilgrimage season lasting till January 20.