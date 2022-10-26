Cops probing Coimbatore blast’s links with Kerala

The investigation into the Coimbatore blast case has been extended to Kerala due to suspicions that the youth killed in the explosion visited a person in a Kerala prison in 2020.

According to sources, the deceased, Jameesha Mubin, was suspected of having visited one Muhammed Azharduddin at the Viyyur central prison in Thiruvananthapuram. The latter was involved in an ISIS-related case. A preliminary enquiry of any such person's visit was negative; however, it is now being probed whether the person used a fake ID.

Some of the accused in the Coimbatore blast case were also suspected of having visited Kerala earlier. Mobile phone tower locations are being verified to trace more details.

Earlier, youths hailing from Palakkad district in Kerala, close to Coimbatore, were held by enforcement agencies for extremist links. Hence, chances of the Coimbatore blast's links with Kerala could not be ruled out, said state police sources.