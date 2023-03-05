Cops search Asianet News office after SFI protest

Cops search Asianet News office in Kozhikode after SFI protest over alleged fake news

A case was registered against the channel authorities on Saturday at Kozhikode on the basis of a petition filed by an LDF MLA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 05 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police team carried out a search at the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday, two days after Kerala ruling CPI(M)'s students' outfit Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march to the office of the channel in Kochi alleging that the channel aired fabricated news regarding children being victimised by drug rackets. 

A case was registered against the channel authorities on Saturday at Kozhikode on the basis of a petition filed by ruling Left Democratic Front MLA P V Anvar accusing the channel of fabricating the video of a minor girl as part of a news series on narcotic abuse among children last year. Anvar alleged that the daughter of a staff member of the channel was used for creating the fake video and the voice of another victim of drug abuse was used in it. Sections of the POCSO Act and IPC were invoked.

Asianet authorities denied the allegation and claimed that the police case was a vindictive move by the MLA as the channel widely published reports against the MLA. Asianet claimed that the MLA had already warned that the channe; would soon land in trouble.

The fresh row erupted after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly, in a written response, recently that the police was probing into a complaint of a fake news report by the channel. Subsequently, SFI staged a protest march to the Asianet News office in Kochi with student activists barging into the office and shouting slogans. SFI's action invited strong criticism from various quarters and the police registered a case against SFI activists.

On Sunday, a police team from Kozhikode carried out searches at the Kozhikode office of the channel where the video was allegedly fabricated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
SFI
Students Federation of India
India News
Pocso

What's Brewing

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

 