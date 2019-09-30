Cops warn social media users over Kashmir pics

Police on Monday said some mischief-makers were trying to circulate provocative videos and pictures on social media in the name of Kashmir and warned them of criminal action against those spreading rumours.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said it has been reported that some mischief-makers have been trying to circulate provocative videos and pictures on social media particularly on WhatsApp. The purpose of these mischievous elements is to create law and order problem here. They are using pictures and videos of incidents which have nothing to do with our country. In the name of Kashmir they are circulating old pictures of Iraq and Afghanistan," Kumar said in a press release.

The top official appealed to all citizens not to get carried away by such motivated and pre- planned conspiracy. "I warn all whatsapp users not to forward any such provocative video or pictures. Criminal cases will be booked (against those social media users) if such images are forwarded, he said.

Police on Sunday had foiled an attempt by some local groups to organise a prayer meeting here against the abrogation of Article 370 while activists of the some of the groups alleged that they were prevented by police from going to the venue.

In August after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Telangana police had intensified patrolling in sensitive areas of Hyderabad and other parts of the state and asked public not to believe in any rumours and to report to police on any such rumours.

They had also said rallies and processions were not permitted and those who wish to take out rallies or processions they have to take permission from the senior officials.