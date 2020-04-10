Coronavirus: 17 cured, three infected in Kerala's Kasargod

In a major relief to Kerala, 27 more coronavirus infected persons in the state recovered on Friday, while only seven fresh cases were reported.

Of the 27 who recovered, 17 were natives of Kasargod, taking the total number of persons recovered in the district to 24. Meanwhile, three more in the district tested positive. All of them contracted the infection through local contact.

At present 130 COVID-19 infected persons are under treatment in Kasargod, while 10 more natives of the district are undergoing treatment in Kannur.

Of the seven fresh cases on Friday, two attended the Nizamuddin meet while five were infected through local contact.

Of the 364 persons in Kerala who were infected so far, 124 have recovered, while two died and 238 are under treatment.

The number of persons under home observation also witnessed a steady decline over the past few days. While 1.35 lakh people were under home observation on Thursday, the number came down to 1.29 lakh by Friday. Around 730 with some kind of symptoms were under hospital observation.