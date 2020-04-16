Coronavirus: 24 more in Kasargod recover from COVID-19

While seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, 27 more persons got cured, of which 24 were from Kasargod district.

The total infected persons in the state came down to 147 of which 61 were in Kasargod. Kannur district neighbouring Kasargod was also having a high number of 45 COVID-19 infected now.

Among the seven fresh cases, five were persons who came from abroad and two got an infection from local sources. One of the fresh cases was in Kasargod.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Meanwhile, fresh positive cases on those who came from abroad even three weeks after they came down was a cause for concern to Kerala as the normal quarantine period was 14 days.

So far 394 persons were tested positive in Kerala, of which 245 already recovered while two died. As many as 88,332 persons are now under home observation and 532 in-hospital observation.