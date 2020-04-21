Coronavirus: 27 employees of TV channel test COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported the highest number of discharges since the Covid-19 outbreak with 178 patients leaving various hospitals in the state after recovery.

This is certainly good news for the state, which now has 1,596 positive cases, including 76 that were reported on Tuesday.

Of the 76 cases, 55 are from this metropolis alone of which 27 are employees of a Tamil television channel, including reporters and sub-editors. Three journalists belong to two television channels and a Tamil newspaper had tested positive on Sunday.

The health bulletin said that of the 55 who tested positive in Chennai, two are primary and 53 are their contacts. Sources said that 27 employees of a Tamil television channel have tested positive for Covid-19 adding that all of them have been quarantined, while their family members will be tested.

The television channel said it has suspended operations for now due to an “extraordinary situation” and will only telecast pre-recorded programs.

The channel’s office is located in Royapuram, which has reported more than 90 Covid-19 positive cases, and the management said that it will cooperate with government authorities in containing Covid-19.

More than 250 journalists were tested for Covid-19 on Monday. Results of several others are pending, the sources added. The channel employees were tested after a sub-editor, who lives in the police quarters in Royapuram, tested positive for the virus.

In good news, the state saw the highest number of discharges on Tuesday at 178, taking the number of patients discharged from hospitals to 635.

The state government has been using the number of discharges every day to claim that the situation is under control. For the second time in a row, the number of discharges is higher than the total number of positive cases for the day.

“Till now 53,045 samples have been taken and sent for testing. 1,596 persons are tested positive till date, while 43,582 samples are tested negative. Testing of 1,990 samples are under process and 5,877 samples are repeat samples of same persons,” an update from the Health Department said.