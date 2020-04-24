Coronavirus: 4-month-old COVID-19 positive girl dies in Kerala

A four-month-old COVID-19 positive child in Kerala died on Friday morning, taking the death toll in Kerala to three.

The girl child born to a couple at Manjeri in Malappuram district in North Kerala was under treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital over the last few days.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the child was suffering from multiple health problems, including heart ailments, right from birth and hence she was weak. Doctors of the Medical College Hospital tried their best to save the child's life, he added.

The exact source of coronavirus infection of the child was yet to the determined. Though a relative of the child was COVID-19 positive, the family members said that the infected person did not come in any sorts of contact with the child. The child was taken to several private hospitals for birth-related treatment. She was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital a few days back following pneumonia. She was tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

The parents of the child were also kept under observation and their samples are being tested.

Earlier, one person died in Kochi and another in Thiruvananthapuram due to COVID-19. Tough a Mahe native died in Kannur Medical College following COVID-19, the death was not included in the COVID tally of Kerala citing that the person got the infection from Mahe, which in part of Puducherry.