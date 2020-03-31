7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 1.63L under observation

Coronavirus: 7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 1.63 lakh under surveillance

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 31 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 18:48 ist

Kerala reported seven new positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of those affected in the state to 215. Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram have reported two cases each while Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur one each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. At least 1.63 lakh people were under surveillance in Kerala, of whom 658 in various hospitals, he said after presiding over a review meeting on COVID-19. The virus has so far claimed the lives of two people in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 