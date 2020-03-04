Coronavirus: Affected techie's family members test negative

The Telangana state Health Minister Etela Rajender confirmed that family members of the 24-year-old techie, who was the first coronavirus case in Telangana, have been tested negative.

The state health authorities await test results from NIV Pune to declare two suspected cases positive. The result is expected on Thursday. On Wednesday, 20 more people came to get tested. Out of the 47 samples which were tested for coronavirus at the Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, 45 samples were found to be negative. The two suspected individuals have been kept under quarantine at the Gandhi Hospital where the 24-year-old techie is said to be in stable condition.

“As his family members tested negative for the coronavirus, it implies that the virus might not affect even those who live together. So, people need not panic if they take enough precautions,” the minister said. Asking the public to use the helpline number (104) for all Covid-19 related queries, he said, “We are working 24x7 to ensure the state is coronavirus free.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah’s pro-CAA rally planned for March 15 in Hyderabad has been postponed. “We were not given the reason, but a home ministry communication stated that the March 15 programme of Shah has been cancelled,” Ramchander Rao, city BJP leader told DH.