Coronavirus affects Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia

Following reports that a Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia was infected with coronavirus and some Malayali nurses were quarantined, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought the Centre's intervention to ensure proper care to them.

A Malayali nurse working with a hospital in Saudi Arabia was reportedly infected with coronavirus suspected to have caught it after taking care of a Filipino patient. A few other Malayali nurses were subsequently quarantined.

Kerala's Chief Minister sent a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday urging that necessary steps to provide expert treatment and care to the nurses are taken.