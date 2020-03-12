Coronavirus: Aged couple in Kerala infected from COVID-19 critical

Even as no fresh Coronavirus positive cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the condition of the infected aged couple was reported to be critical.

According to health department sources, the two were already suffering from age-related ailments like diabetes and blood pressure. The condition of the 85-year-old woman was very critical. The other person, aged 96, was also critical Both were admitted to the isolation ward of Kottayam medical college hospital.

The condition of the 12 others infected were reported to be stable.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The aged couples were parents one of the couples who came down from Italy, along with their son and skipped medical screening. Six others also contacted the infection from them.

In a relief to the state, Coronavirus test results of 19 suspected persons were found negative, while many were still kept under hospital and home quarantine. Those tested negative included ten from Pathanamthitta district which was on a high alert as the family which returned from Italy with the virus infection travelled widely in the district for over a week.

Meanwhile, three more persons were arrested in Kerala on Wednesday for spreading fake information on Covid-19 on social media. With this, the total arrests in this regard in Kerala reached seven and the total cases registered were 12.