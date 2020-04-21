Coronavirus: At least 25 people of Tamil news channel test positive in Chennai

At least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel tested positive for coronavirus here on Tuesday, a health department official said. "Not less than 25 people have tested positive...(of the)...90 plus samples (for confirmatory RT-PCR test) taken," the official told PTI.
The development comes days after two journalists, including one who worked with the TV channel, tested positive for the contagion in the city.
To a question, the official said the test results of those associated with the television channel were being collated and indicated that the tally of total positives could be '27.' Asked in which hospital, they were being admitted, he said "A direction has been given to admit them at Omadurar (Government Medical College, Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Government Estate)."
