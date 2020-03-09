Coronavirus: Avadhoota Datta Peetha in Mysuru restricts entry

Following the COVID-19 scare, the Avadhoota Datta Peetha in Mysuru has restricted the entry to Shukavana, Bonsai garden and the museum on its premises as a precautionary measure.

The Public Relation Officer of the ashram Siddhartha said hundreds of people from across the country and foreign tourists visit the ashram every day to watch the rare birds in the aviary and the museum which has rare artefacts. Hence, the temple administration has decided to restrict the entry of tourists to these places for a month.

But, the temple would be open for the devotees. Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami too has cancelled his month-long tour and will stay in the ashram, he said.