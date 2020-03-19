Coronavirus: Big temples in TN close doors; CM Palaniswami asks for reduction of train services

As many as fourteen famous temples, including the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Rameswaram’s Ramanathaswamy temples, will be closed for public from Friday to March 31 as part of efforts to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 in the state.

Announcing a slew of measures after reviewing the existing ones, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the state government will reduce bus services to other states and appealed to the railways to “considerably reduce” the number of trains coming into Tamil Nadu from other states.

Read: Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22

Regular and special darshans in 14 temples that attract maximum pilgrims from within the state and outside the state will be suspended for the public from Friday morning till March 31. However, the poojas will be conducted by priests, Palaniswami said.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Kamakshi Amman Temple in Kanchipuram and the Murugan Temple in Palani will also be closed.

The government asked the authorities in other big temples across the state to suspend darshans. The advisory appealed to district collectors to talk to those administering big mosques and churches to close them to avoid congregations.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On steps to prevent the spread of disease from other states, Palaniswami said the government has decided to reduce the number of transport services between states to stop the virus from spreading. "The Southern Railway General Manager has been asked to considerably reduce the number of trains coming from other states to Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has begun screening of domestic passengers at the Chennai Airport from Thursday. Officials said passengers, especially from Kerala and Delhi, are being screened as the number of cases in those states is high.

He announced closing down of weekly markets, large-sized jewellry and textile shops with air-conditioning facilities till March 31.