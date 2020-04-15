Coronavirus cases cross 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh, 19 new cases reported

Coronavirus cases shot past the 500 marks in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, reaching 502, as 19 new cases were reported overnight even as two more deaths were added to the tally on account of the pandemic, taking the overall toll to 11.

Of the new cases, eight were recorded in West Godavari district, six in Kurnool, four in Guntur and one in Krishna since Tuesday 5 pm, the latest bulletin from the government said.

The number of patients recovered and discharged remained at 16 and the active cases 475. In all, 11,613 blood samples were tested across the state till date and 11,111 of them turned negative. The two deaths, of men aged 63 and 52 years, were reported from Guntur city on April 13, the bulletin said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The 63-year-old man, who was said to be a cardiac and diabetes patient, tested positive for COVID-19 during community screening on April 8 and was admitted to the government hospital. The other person was also a diabetic and tested positive in community screening for Corona on April 6. The four new cases detected in Guntur district were linked to a Corona victim in Dachepalli who succumbed last week. One of the four who contracted the disease was a registered medical practitioner (local doctor) in the village who initially treated the Corona-afflicted person.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Weight of the lockdown on the unorganised sector

The RMP's family members too contracted the virus and were now sent for treatment, official sources said. Guntur district has now become the major hotbed of COVID-19 in AP with 118 cases, the majority of which are directly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts. Kurnool district with 97 cases is the second hotspot in the state, also mainly because of the Jamaatis. SPS Nellore has 56, Krishna 45, Prakasam 42 and Kadapa 33 while West Godavari district is also climbing high with 31 COVID cases, eight of which were registered in the last 24 hours.