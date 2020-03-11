Coronavirus cases in Kerala rise to 14

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 14 by Tuesday evening as the test result of the parents of a 3-year-old also confirmed COVID-19 infection.

The child was already tested positive on Monday and was admitted to isolation ward in Kochi. The family returned from Italy on March 7 and was quarantined from Kochi international airport itself as the child was having symptoms.

Earlier during the day, six coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state. All of them got the infection from the three member family from Pathanamthitta district who allegedly concealed the fact that they came from Italy recently. The six included two aged parents of one of the couples, two other close relatives and two friends. Earlier, two others had also contracted virus from the same family.