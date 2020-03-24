Coronavirus cases reach 105 in Kerala

With the number of COVID-19 infected cases in Kerala reaching 105 with 14 more being tested positive on Tuesday, Kerala started stringently enforcing the lockdown by booking those flouting directives, insisting on affidavits from those who move around for emergency needs and banning gathering of more than five people.

Out of the 14 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday, one was that of a medical worker. Eight others recently returned from Dubai, one from Qatar and one from UK. Three others got the infection from local contacts. Six of the fresh infected were at Kasargod taking the total in the district to 25, which is the highest in Kerala.

So far the total number of Covid-19 infection reached 109 in Kerala, of which four already got cured.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that police would issue special passes to those engaged in essential services. Those moving out for emergency purposes should give an affidavit to police on demand stating the purpose and if found false they would have to face stringent legal action.

In the state capital itself, several people were booked by the police on Tuesday for violating the directions. One air passenger from Chennai was booked by police in Kochi as he refused to follow the instructions of the medical officials of Kochi international airport. Some MPs who returned to Kerala from Delhi were also advised to be on isolation.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in six districts in Kerala so far, including Kasargod where stringent measures were being taken against people flouting the prohibitory orders. A police officer in IG rank was posted in Kasargod district for enforcing the lockdown. Many people were stranded at Kerala - Karnataka border areas at various parts owing to the lockdown.

Shops selling essential commodities witnessed queues with people thronging to stock enough commodities. Many shops imposed purchase limits for each customers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned of stringent action against black marketing.