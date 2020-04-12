Coronavirus cases tally increases to 417 in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases tally increases to 417 in Andhra

PTI
PTI
  Apr 12 2020
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 15:11 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

The COVID-19 cases tally increased to 417 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Overnight, 12 new cases were added to the list. The State Command Control Centre has not issued the daily bulltein, nor was the COVID-19 dashboard updated. The Chief Minister's Office, however, made a mention of the increase in the number of cases, quoting officials as telling him at a high-level review meeting.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: Food shortage looms large on Karnataka

So far, 11 corona patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, while there are six deaths.

Thus the number of active cases has touched 400. Of the total cases registered in Andhra Pradesh from March 12, 199 were of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and 161, of their kin and contacts.

Of the foreign returness, 13 contracted the disease and 12 of their contacts got afflicted through human to human transmission. Another 32 cases were due to other reasons, the CMO releasee said.

Andhra Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
