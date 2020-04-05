Coronavirus death toll in Tamil Nadu mounts to five; Tally at 485 in state

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 infections rose to five on Sunday with the death of a 60-year-old man and the blood samples of a 71-year-old man, who passed away here on April 2, rendering positive for coronavirus.

The two deaths take the toll due to COVID-19 in the state to 5, while the number of positive cases to 485, including the dead and eight persons who have been discharged from various hospitals in the state.

The Health Department said the 71-year-old man, who hailed from Ramanathapuram district, passed away within two hours of his admission at the Stanley Medical College Hospital here on April 2. However, the blood samples collected from him have rendered positive for COVID-19.

It added that the 60-year-old man, who was admitted to the aforesaid hospital on April 1, breathed his last at 1.45 am on Sunday. However, the government did not cite any reason for a sudden collapse in the health of the patient.

The developments comes a day after two deaths from reported from Tamil Nadu. Out of the 485 positive cases, 422 belong to the Nizamuddin cluster. The government has identified 1,200 persons who attended the Tabliqi Jamaat conference in Delhi and have tested all of them, but not all results are out.

On Saturday, the Greater Chennai Corporation asked Passengers who travelled on the Delhi-Chennai flights (Indigo 6E-2403, Air Asia I5-765) on March 24 to home quarantine themselves for 28 days and seek medical care if they develop any symptom.

The state has so far tested 4,248 samples out of which 485 tested positive and has placed 1,681 persons in isolations wards in hospitals, an update from the Health Department said.