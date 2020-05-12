Coronavirus: Eight people die, Tamil Nadu tally stands at 8,718

COVID-19: Eight people die, TN tally stands at 8,718

Eight people with co-morbid conditions died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and as many as 716 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, pushing the tally to 8,718 in the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory distress syndrome and diabetes mellitus were among the comorbidities the four men and four women had, they said. A total of 716 people tested positive, of whom 427 were men and 288 women and the aggregate number of cases stood at 8,718, a health department bulletin said.

Till date, 2,134 people have been discharged and on Tuesday alone 83 people were sent home after they recovered from the illness, the bulletin said. 

