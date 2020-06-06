Coronavirus: Goa mosques delay reopening till June 30

In view of the steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases, the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats, an apex religious body of Muslims in the state, on Saturday announced that mosques in Goa would continue to be shut till June 30 for fear of community transmission.

The decision to delay the reopening of mosques, comes two days before reopening of religious places from June 8, as per the central government's guidelines.

"We the executive committee members of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats have decided to delay the reopening of all masjids in the state of Goa till June 30 for safety of members of our community and society," the statement issued by the Association's president Shaikh Bashir Ahmed said.

"In Goa, since June 1, COVID-19 positive cases have been on a rise. We have touched almost 196 cases (including those who are cured) in the past one week and it's an alarming spike in positive cases," the statement added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday had announced that places of religious worship could open as per the central government guidelines but had cautioned against holding mass religious gathering and community prayers in large clusters.

Over the last one week, the state which was COVID-19 for more than a month until May, witnessed a spike in the number of positive cases, with the official tally of active COVID-19 cases currently at 130.