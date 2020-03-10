Unable to bear losses, man buries chickens alive

Coronavirus impact: Unable to bear losses, man buries chickens alive

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Mar 10 2020, 14:44pm ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 14:56pm ist
A screengrab from a video of the burial.

Decline in prices of chicken due to fear of coronavirus apparently forced a poultry owner at Lolsur village in Gokak taluk bury the birds alive in a pit on Monday.

Nazeer Makandar said that since COVID-19 fear escalated, there has been a fall in prices of chicken meat and losses per bird went upto Rs 50. Cost of food and maintenance for the birds was much more than what he earned and hence, it was decided to bury the birds alive, he said.

A huge pit was dug by using JCB and the birds were dumped into it from a tipper and later buried.

 

