Coronavirus: Indian Navy's Southern Command develops UV unit to contain COVID-19

  • Apr 20 2020, 09:49 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Inspired by a concept paper published by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has designed and fabricated an Ultra Violet Disinfection Unit, at Kochi, as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The unit built at a cost of Rs 5,000, comprises a metallic container, two UV lamps one each on the opposite side, with aluminium foil pasted on its internal surfaces to facilitate UV radiation to reach every corner of the chamber.

The efficacy of the equipment has been validated by a team of medical experts from SNC,  a press statement said.

The portable unit, produced by Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY), Kochi is considered ideal for disinfecting small objects like currency notes, all kinds of cards, wallets, diary, pens, mobile phones, keys, uniform accessories (e.g beret) and surgical instruments. It is best suited for disinfecting items on which sanitising gels and liquids cannot be applied.

The fabrication of the disinfectant unit is relevant due to the surface transmission aspects of the spread of COVID-19 in society.  
 

