Coronavirus-infected Kerala family denies concealing facts

While a three-member coronavirus infected family of Kerala was being widely flayed of allegedly skipping medical screening at airport by concealing the fact that they were coming from Italy, the family has denied the allegation.

A couple and their son hailing from Pathanamthitta, who came from Italy on Feb 29, was infected. Two of their relatives got infected and many are under quarantine as the family reportedly visited many places after reaching here. Even Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that concealing of the fact that they came from Italy would be viewed seriously and also accused the family of hesitating to get hospitalised for surveillance.

However, the son among the three infected told a section of media over phone on Monday that the they did inform officials at the Kochi international airport that they were coming from Italy. However, the officials did not give any advisories or did not ask for any medical screening.

The youth also denied the allegation that the family attended event like marriages and went for movies and hesitated to get hospitalised after their relatives were tested positive for COVID-19. While reaching Kerala the family had no medical issues and hence visited some friends and relatives and also went to a police superintendent office. As soon as health officials approached us with doubts of the virus infection all of them went to hospital without any hesitation, said the youth.

However, Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said that the records at the airport show that the family concealed the fact that they came form Italy.

Sources said that though the family members visited a private hospital on March 6, they told health officials later that they went for checking blood pressure of one of them. But hospital records had shown that they bought medicine for fever.