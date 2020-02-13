Coronavirus infected person in Kerala discharged after being tested negative

One of the three Coronavirus infected persons in Kerala was discharged from the hospital isolation ward in Alappuzha district after being tested negative for the infection.

Health Department sources said that the youth hailing from Alappuzha, who was found infected on February 2, would be kept under home surveillance for 14 more days to ensure that he was fully free from the infection.

Two other Coronavirus infected persons in Kerala, a girl hailing from Thrissur and a boy from Kasargod, were also now stable. They would be also discharged once the test results from NIV Pune confirmed that they were also free from the infection, said health department sources.

About 2,400 persons were still under home quarantine and 24 at hospital isolation facilities as they recently visited Coronavirus affected countries or came in close contact with the infected persons.

In India, Coronavirus infection was found only on the three persons from Kerala. All are medical students at Wuhan in China and returned to India recently. The first case was reported on the girl hailing from Thrissur on January 30, followed by the youths at Alappuzha and Kasargod on February 2 and 3 respectively.

After three positive cases were reported Kerala had declared Coronavirus infection as a state calamity for effective steps to contain its spread. But it was later withdrawn as no fresh positive cases were found.

