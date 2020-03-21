Coronavirus is latest in series of unfortunate events that force Kerala couple to postpone wedding for a third time

First, it was Nipah, then it was the floods. And now, it is the coronavirus that has forced two youngsters to postpone their wedding for a third time.

The two childhood sweethearts -- A Premchandran and Sandra Santosh -- hailing from nearby Eranhipalan, have had to postpone their wedding, scheduled to be held on Sunday once again, thanks to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The marriage of Premchandran (26) and Sandra (23) was originally fixed for May 20, 2018.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

However, following the outbreak of the Nipah virus early in May, which affected Kozhikode and Malappuram districts and claimed 17 lives, the wedding was postponed as there was a ban on social gatherings.

The couple's kin did consider conducting the wedding after the Nipah outbreak subsided. However, the death of a close relative of the bridegroom made it impossible for them to conduct it for a year.

Accordingly, the function was rescheduled to be held during the Onam holidays of 2019. However, the devastating floods in August last year ruined their plans and the families decided to conduct the marriage on March 20 this year.

The deadly novel coronavirus, however, has emerged as a villain this time.

Also Read: Wearing masks, couple ties knot at private ceremony

With the state government imposing a ban on large gatherings, the marriage has been postponed for a third time now.

The couple is taking the development in good spirit and is looking forward to tying the knot in September this year, relatives said.

Kerala has reported 40 positive cases, including three people who have recovered so far. And over 40,000 people are under survillence.

Credit: DataLEADS