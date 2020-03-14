Coronavirus: Karnataka bus driver, conductor distribute free masks to passengers

As a precautionary measure in the background of COVID-19 scare, NWKRTC's driver and conductor of Hubballi-Yaraguppi bus distributed masks to passengers free of cost.

Spending money from their own pocket, conductor M L Nadaf and driver H T Mayannavar, who also wore masks, distributed masks to nearly 70 passengers in the bus on Saturday.

"We have already purchased 100 masks, and we will continue distributing them to passengers. Our corporation will survive if passengers are saved," Nadaf said.

Meanwhile, malls and cinema halls remained closed, while holiday is declared for schools and colleges. Public functions are postponed, and HDMP swimming pool is also closed.

However, commercial establishments including hotels, and government offices are open.