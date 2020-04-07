Coronavirus: Kerala CM hails services of nurses, midwives

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed the services of nurses and said the world comes to know about the state through their work.
He also expressed the state's gratitude to nurses and midwives for their sacrifices and contribution and said Kerala was proud of them.
On the occasion of the World Health Day, Vijayan tweeted: "Kerala is one of the world's largest contributors to the talent pool of nurses. The world comes to know our State through their work. On #WorldHealthDay the State expresses its profound gratitude to nurses & midwives for their sacrifices & contributions. We are proud of you."
Kerala's greatest exports to the world are love and care. Our State is one of the world's largest contributors to the talent pool of nurses. In times like #COVID19, they are the frontline of humanity.
This #WorldHealthDay, Kerala honors nurses & midwives everywhere.
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 7, 2020
