Coronavirus: Kerala government to deliver liquor at homes of those with withdrawal syndrome

Kerala government has decided to deliver liquor at homes of those who are prescribed liquor by doctors owing to withdrawal syndrome.

However, doctors in the state government service were strongly opposing the decision that doctors may prescribe liquor to those suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Doctors observed a black day on Wednesday by wearing black badges while on duty.

Some doctors and prohibition activists also approached the court against the government order allowing doctors to prescribe alcohol to those suffering from withdrawal syndrome.

Even as 30-odd people approached the excise authorities with doctors' prescriptions on Tuesday itself, most of the prescriptions were found to have discrepancies. Sources in the Kerala State Beverage Corporation, which is the sole distributor of liquor in Kerala, said that till Wednesday afternoon no request for liquor supply was received. Since those being prescribed liquors would be those with withdrawal syndrome, the corporation would be delivering liquor to their doorsteps. One person can get only a maximum of three litres a week.