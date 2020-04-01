Kerala govt to deliver liquor to those in withdrawal

Coronavirus: Kerala government to deliver liquor at homes of those with withdrawal syndrome

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 01 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 21:29 ist
Representative image.

Kerala government has decided to deliver liquor at homes of those who are prescribed liquor by doctors owing to withdrawal syndrome.

However, doctors in the state government service were strongly opposing the decision that doctors may prescribe liquor to those suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Doctors observed a black day on Wednesday by wearing black badges while on duty.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Some doctors and prohibition activists also approached the court against the government order allowing doctors to prescribe alcohol to those suffering from withdrawal syndrome.

Even as 30-odd people approached the excise authorities with doctors' prescriptions on Tuesday itself, most of the prescriptions were found to have discrepancies. Sources in the Kerala State Beverage Corporation, which is the sole distributor of liquor in Kerala, said that till Wednesday afternoon no request for liquor supply was received. Since those being prescribed liquors would be those with withdrawal syndrome, the corporation would be delivering liquor to their doorsteps. One person can get only a maximum of three litres a week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Alcohol
Coronavirus
Addiction
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 