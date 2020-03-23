Coronavirus: Kerala High Court to shutdown till April 8

COVID-19: Kerala High Court to shutdown till April 8

  Mar 23 2020
  updated: Mar 23 2020
The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to shutdown till April 8 except for emergency functions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The decision, which will come into force from March 24, was taken during a full-court meeting today.

The court will remain open for considering certain emergency cases such as sentence suspension, custody, habeas corpus, bail and anticipatory bail on Thursdays and Fridays till April 8.

Summer vacation starts on April 9.

This week's next sitting would be on Thursday.

A request made by the President Kerala High Court Advocates Association to entertain public interest petition emergent in nature by constituting special bench was also agreed. 

