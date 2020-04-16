Coronavirus: Kerala pressures centre to bring back expats

COVID-19: Kerala pressures centre to bring back expats

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 16 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 00:39 ist
The Kerala Government and the opposition, Congress, in the state are pressuring the centre to take steps in bringing back expatriates stranded in various countries under the grip of COVID-19.

Kerala has one of the highest expat population of over 20 lakh, with majority in the Gulf region. The state government was receiving distress calls from many expats who wish to return to Kerala owing to unavailability of proper medical care and financial crunch. Many are stranded with their visas expiring.

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan already wrote to the centre couple of times seeking steps for bringing back Indians stranded abroad, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress said that he would also press the centre to take steps in bringing back stranded Indians.

