Coronavirus: Kerala witnessing steep increase in cases

COVID-19 graph of Kerala is witnessing a further spike with 26 more being tested positive on Thursday, of which 14 were those who came from outside the state, including one from Bengaluru.

Ten of fresh cases were reported in Kasargod district, which included two health workers also.

Seven more NRIs evacuated and seven from other states were tested positive, taking the number of evacuated NRIs tested positive so far to 21 and from other states to 18.

A total of 560 persons were so far infected in Kerala so far. Though the number of active cases came down to 16 last week, it is again witnessing a spike with many returning from other countries and states being tested positive. Three persons recovered on Thursday.

Kerala Chief Minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan said that the fresh spike was indicating that the state would be remaining under COVID-19's threat for more time. Hence even as the lockdown was being relaxed the people should remain cautious.