Coronavirus: Kerala youth misses seeing his dad for one last time

A Malayali youth could not see his ailing father for the last time as he volunteered for medical screening following suspicion of the COVID-19 infection a day after his arrival from Qatar.

A note by the youth, Lino Abel, hailing from Todupuzha in Idukki district, bidding farewell to his father, went viral on the social media.

Lino, who works in Qatar, rushed to Kerala on March 7 on being informed that his father Abel Ouseph, aged 70, was in a critical condition after he fell from the bed.

Follow DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

He was cleared in the medical screening at the airport as he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Abel reached the Kottayam Medical College hospital, where his father was battling for life, the next day.

After this, all of a sudden, Lino felt a sore throat. He immediately went to COVID-19 cell at the medical college hospital and was immediately isolated.

The same night, his father breathed his last. Lino could not see him for the last time though both were in the same hospital.

Lino could see his father’s body only through a video call. He is still in isolation. He closed his post stating that he might be sadder if he would be tested negative for coronavirus.

He urged all travellers coming from abroad to subject themselves to screening at the airports and thereby prevent the spread of the virus.

Even Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Lino's attitude should be a message to all those who try to skip medical screening when coronavirus's presence is suspected.