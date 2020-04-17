Coronavirus: Kerala's double standards in accounting COVID-19 death

It is a week since a Kerala native died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. But till date his death has not yet been accounted in COVID-19 tally of either of the states, allegedly owing to a double standard being maintained by Kerala.

When a native of Mahe, a part of Puducherry lying close to Kerala, died in Kannur district in Kerala on April 11, Kerala refused to include his death in state's COVID-19 tally citing that he hailed from Puducherry. But when Tamilnadu authorities reported the death of the Kerala native in a hospital at Coimbatore, the Kerala government officials in Palakkad maintained that since the death took place in Tamilnadu, the death has to be accounted there.

However, Tamilnadu authorities pointed out the instance of the Mahe native. As a result, the death of Kerala native in Tamilnadu is till remaining unreported in either of the states.

The 71-year old man residing at Nurani on the outskirts of Palakkad district in Kerala went for treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore, which was only around 50 kilometres from Nurani, on April 2 owing to illness. He was later tested positive and died on April 10.

Palakkad district medical officer Dr K P Reetha told DH that since a final decision on the matter was pending, the death of the man was yet to accounted either in Kerala on Tamil Nadu.

While Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja was unavailable for comments, the state director of health services Dr Sarita R L said refused to give a clarification on the matter.

A health department official, who did not want to be quoted, said that the general norm would be to record the death of a person in the place where he was diagnosed of the disease, under treatment and died. Kerala should have accounted for the death of the Mahe native in Kerala's tally. Then Kerala could have justified its position in asking Tamilnadu to record the death of the Palakkad native.

With only two COVID-19 deaths being recorded so far and the death rate remaining at a very low rate of 0.5 per cent, Kerala has been receiving national and international attention.