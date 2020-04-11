Coronavirus lockdown: 60-year-old cycles 140 km to get medicines for ailing wife

Love for his ailing wife made 60-year-old Arivazhagan forget the pain of pedalling 140 km to reach the hospital where she was being treated for the past five months as the daily wage labourer couldn’t afford to hire a taxi.

With private and government buses off the roads due to nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Arivazhagan did not have any choice than cycling all the way from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu’s fertile Cauvery Delta region to Puducherry, a distance of 140 km.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The arduous journey of over 17 hours ended in joy as doctors at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) not just conducted a health check on his wife, Manjula, but also gave her tablets for one month and sprang a “surprise”.

The heart-warming incident took place on March 31, the scheduled date of check-up for Manjula, but has come to light now. A cancer patient, according to the family and hospital, Manjula has been suffering from the illness for the past five months and is being treated by doctors at the JIPMER who had asked her to come for a regular check-up every month.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Speaking about his daring journey, Arivazhagan told DH: “I didn’t even know that it would take almost a day for me to reach Puducherry by bicycle. I wanted tablets for my wife and I couldn't see her crying unable to bear the pain. I started at 5 am and took two hours to rest on the way and reached Puducherry by 10.30 pm on March 30. The security guards were shocked when I said I pedalled my way from Kumbakonam.”

In fact, it is the security guards at JIPMER who alerted the doctors about Arivazhagan’s bicycle journey.

The 60-year-old man said the doctors were so concerned about his wife’s health that they gave her medicines for a month and asked them to go to the main gate after the check-up. There awaited a pleasant surprise for the couple – an ambulance was arranged by JIPMER to ferry them to their village in Kumbakonam.

“We had stopped OPD after lockdown, but we made an exception to Arivazhagan since he came all the way from Kumbakonam. Since it would not be prudent to allow the man to pedal another 140 km, we made available one of our ambulance vehicles drop him and his wife at their home,” an official with JIPMER said.

Arivazhagan also said the doctors were so considerate that they pooled in funds and handed over Rs 8,000 in cash to him. “Not just the ambulance, they also arranged food for us and gave Rs 8,000 in cash. I didn’t expect such a treatment from the doctors. I am really thankful to the people who helped us and ensured we reached home safe,” Arivazhagan said.

Arivazhagan didn’t even inform his family members, most of whom live in Chennai, about his bicycle journey to Puducherry. “My father left for my native village in the third week of March and I got stuck in Chennai due to lockdown. I didn’t even know that he had covered a distance of 140 km by bicycle. He told me he didn’t have any other choice,” his son A Ravi, who is also a casual labourer, told DH.