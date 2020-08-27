Coronavirus Lockdown: Chennai’s Koyambedu Market to open in phases from Sep 18

Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, the largest in Asia, will reopen in phases with strict regulations, four months after it was closed down. The market’s shutters were closed on May 5, 2020 after it emerged as a major Covid-19 cluster.

While the whole grains wholesale shops will open from September 18, the vegetable vendors will set up their shops from September 28, following which the fruit shops will open. The government has imposed several restrictions like allowing heavy vehicles into the market complex only between 6 pm and 10 pm and should leave the complex before the end of the day.

It has also banned auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers inside the complex, while imposing traffic restrictions. The government said every shop should equip itself with sanitisers, ensure that everyone working there should wear masks and wear identity cards.

The decision comes hours after deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the urban development portfolio, conducted an inspection of the sprawling campus.

The market became a major Covid-19 cluster as thousands of people converged there every day to buy vegetables during the first two phases of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The government and traders came under attack for not arriving at a decision to close down the market in the first few weeks of the lockdown after it became clear that people were converging in large numbers.

Why is the Koyambedu market largest in Asia?

Over 6,000 vendors who procure vegetables, fruits, and flowers from across the country and sell them. Nearly 3,200 shops. 15,000 labourers. A footfall of more than 50,000 and movement of 1,000 lorries every day.

This in nutshell is the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex built in an area of nearly 65 acres in the heart of Chennai – the unbuilt area is much larger with the entire area earmarked for the purpose spreading across 295 acres.

The market comprises 1,889 vegetable shops, 828 that sell fruits and 470 flower shops.

The market complex, huge in size with 18 entry and exit points, was inaugurated in 1996 after which all wholesale vendors shifted here from the over-crowded market in the narrow lanes of Kothavalasavadi in the city. Since then, Koyambedu is the go-to place for any vegetable wholesale vendor in Tamil Nadu.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that the market never sleeps as it is abuzz with some activity or the other round-the-clock. Koyambedu is one of the largest perishable markets in Asia, generating crores of rupees in revenue every day, as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are sold in tons.

Supplies for the wholesale market come from across Tamil Nadu, neighbouring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana and even from far-away Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Lorries from various places arrive at the market a little after midnight to unload vegetables and other supplies after which the wholesale market comes to life about 4 am.

The supplies from here are not sent just to various parts of Tamil Nadu, but to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, while specific items are transported to cities like Bengaluru.

After wholesale business ends, vendors also get into retail business from 7 am as thousands of people come to the market to buy “fresh vegetables and fruits.”

Besides, people also come in good numbers to purchase vegetables for marriages, family functions, temple festivals and other mass gatherings as it will be cost-effective to buy from the wholesale market rather than retail outlets in their own towns and cities.

Koyambedu is located in proximity to the by-pass road that connects Chennai with Bengaluru and vehicles carrying vegetables need not enter the city while coming to or going from the market.