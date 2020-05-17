Congress arranges 16 buses from Karnataka to Kerala

Coronavirus lockdown: Congress arranges 16 buses from Karnataka to Kerala

  • May 17 2020, 18:51 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Congress has so far arranged 16 bus services from Karnataka to Kerala for Malayalis stranded in Karnataka to return home.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said in a statement that Congress leaders of Karnataka led by D K Shivakumar initiated arranging the buses on rent from the state transport corporation. In order to ensure social distancing, only 27 passengers were allowed in each bus and the service was offered free.

The buses started operating from May 11. Only seven buses were allowed permission to enter Kerala and hence the passengers in ten services were dropped at the border as informed earlier, said Ramesh.

