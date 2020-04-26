Coronavirus lockdown delays rare wedding of four sisters among quintuplets in Kerala

Had there been no lockdown, Kerala would have been witnessing a rare occasion of four sisters among quintuplets tying the nuptial knot at the same time and same venue on Sunday.

Uthraja, Uthara, Uthama and Uthra and their lone brother Uthrajan were born on November 18, 1995 to Premakumar and Remadevi in Thiruvananthapuram in 1995. Every achievement in their life have been receiving much attention.

As wished by the family, especially Remadevi, arrangements were being made to conduct the marriage of the sisters together at the famous Gurvayur Sri Krishna Swami temple in Thrissur district on Sunday. But the lockdown played the spoilsport. However, the family is hopeful of realising their dream once the lockdown is over.

Remadevi told DH that almost all arrangements were done and many people were invited to marriage also. A single invitation card was prepared for all the weddings. But since three of the bride grooms are working aboard and could not reach home so far and two of the brides are working in medical filed, the families of the bridegrooms also agreed to postpone all the four marriages to another date.

Uthraja and Uthama are anesthesia technicians, Uthra a fashion designer and Uthara is an online journalist. Their lone brother Uthrajan is an IT professional.

Following their birth their father, who was a small scale trader, named their house as 'Pancha Ratnam', meaning five diamonds. With the untimely death of Premakumar in 2004, Remadevi had to run the show single-handedly. Despite being a heart patient living with pacemaker support, she eked out a living for the family with her lower grade job with a cooperative bank.