Coronavirus Lockdown: Film shootings to resume in Telangana; Theaters to remain shut

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has permitted film and TV shootings to recommence in the state with a condition that the units follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown conditions.

Film/TV shootings can be held with limited staff. Post-production works are also permitted. Permission for the film theatres to open for the public is refused as per the central guidelines.

The Telugu film industry, one of the biggest in the country, is majorly concentrated in Hyderabad. All the movie-making processes were halted with the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Several prominent personalities like K Chiranjeevi met the CM recently and requested him for permission for the film/TV shootings and post-production works as well as opening the film theatres.

Responding to their demand, Rao asked the officials concerned to prepare the guidelines. Following this cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and industry representatives met and prepared draft guidelines.

The film celebrities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings/post-production works with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state, officials said