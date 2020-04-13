Kerala urges PM for flights to Gulf to help Malayalis

Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala government urges PM to arrange for special flights to Gulf to bring back Malayalis

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 13 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 21:21 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Kerala government on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special flights to the Gulf to bring back non resident Keralites stranded there due to the lockdown.

In a letter to Modi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said many Keralites who had gone on visit visas and in search of employment were finding it difficult to continue there without jobs.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"While we appreciate the constraints faced in allowing international travel as the threat of COVID-19 has not yet receded, it is requested that special consideration to their needs be given and at an earliest opportune time, the Government of India consider arranging special flights to bring these people back," Vijayan said in the letter.

All International health protocols can be followed while extending this facility, he said and assured that testing and quarantine needs of Keralites who are returning would be undertaken by the state government. During the video conferencing the Prime Minister had with Chief Ministers on April 11, this matter had been broght to Modi's notice, Vijayan said.

