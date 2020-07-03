Kerala to tighten limits as Covid-19 local spread rise

Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala to tighten restrictions as local Covid-19 spread increases

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 22:29 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI Photo

As Kerala recorded a further higher single-day new Covid-19 cases — 211— on Friday and the number of new cases through local contact increasing, stringent lockdown measures were being reimposed at many places, including the state capital.

Meanwhile, 201 more people have recovered from the infection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that stringent restrictions would be put in place on movement of people and gatherings at places were the local spread is high.

Stringent action would be taken against those flouting quarantine norms.

The state was anticipating a spike in cases from those returning from abroad and other states, but is trying to keep spread through local contact at the lowest possible.

Of the 211 fresh cases on Thursday, 138 people came from abroad and 39 from other states.

As many as 27 got infected through local contact, which is the highest single-day number of fresh cases through local contact in the state.

Six CISF personnel and one airline crew were also infected.

