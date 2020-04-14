Coronavirus lockdown: Kerala undertakes 'well challenge' to combat scarcity

While many are spending the lockdown days by with cooking new dishes and dressing up challenges, some families in Kerala were making productive use of the lockdown days by digging wells to combat water scarcity.

55-year-old Damodaran, a native of Perambra in Kozhikode district, Kannur native Saneesh and Kollam native Bhaskaran were among those who successfully dug wells at their residential premises amid the lcokdown.

Bhaskaran, who lives near Kottarakara, about 25 kilometres from Kollam town, decided to dig a well as he had no other way to spend time during the lockdown. He discussed this with local authorities to ensure he would not be in a legal tangle for digging a well without necessary permissions. His son and grandson helped in this mission and within ten days water started flowing in.

Shaneesh, a native of Pinarayi in the Kannur district, had been keeping in abeyance his wish to have a well in his house as it was an expensive affair. But with the lockdown, Shaneesh and his elder brother took up the challenge themselves. Even though they felt t would be tough, with the help of the other members of the family, including women and children, they were also succesful in accomplishing the mission.

With the scarcity if water and his existing well running dry, Damodaran, a native of Peramabra in Kozhikode, was forced to dig another well amid the lockdown. With the help of his son and nephew he was able to finish the challenge in 11 days.

These lockdown wells are also doing the rounds on social media.